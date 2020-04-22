close
Wed Apr 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2020

Maddonna, Jay-Z join movement to help prisons staff, inmates amid coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 22, 2020

After facing criticism for her controversial video in which she had called coronavirus a "great equalizer" Madonna has joined other celebrities to help people in need.

According to Daily Mail, the pop queen has joined in a star-studded effort to provide essential personal protective equipment to prisons.

Other stars who have signed up for the initiative called "Reform Alliance" include Jay Z, Meek Mill and Bob Kraft.

The effort is aimed at protecting prisoners  and jail staff who  cannot socially distance because of the conditions in correction facilities.

According to TMZ entertainment website, Madonna's Ray Of Light Foundation will be providing the NGO  with 100,000 masks to distribute to those in need.

The publication reported that thousands of masks have been allocated for   the Cook County Jail and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

At least seven people  died of coronavirus in  Illinois Department of Corrections.


