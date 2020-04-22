Hit TV series 'Peaky Blinders' being adapted into video game for consoles and PC

Popular TV series "Peaky Blinders" is being adapted into a video game, according to a report.

The video game based on BBC crime series will be available on consoles and PC this summer, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Titled, "Peaky Blinders: Mastermind" , the game will be a prequel to the first series of the programme. It focuses on Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) as he tries to defend his criminal empire against enemies .



In the game, players control all six members of the Selby family, and navigate through a series of deadly puzzles to plan elaborate heists.

“Tommy Shelby talks about how he has no concern for the future, no concern for the past,” Director James Marsden said in a gameplay reveal video.

He said, “He only cares about one minute, the ‘soldier’s minute’ where everything in a battle is decided. We’ve designed our entire game around this idea.”

According to the publication, Mastermind will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC platforms, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Release date of the game is not immediately known.



