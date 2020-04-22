close
Wed Apr 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2020

'Scoob!' featuring Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Wahlbeg to release on digital platforms

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 22, 2020

Scooby-Doo's latest adventure  featuring Zaf Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg  is not being released on the big screen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros have decided that "Scoob!" will release on premium digital and PVOD on May 15, the same date it was scheduled to hit cinemas.

The animated comedy also features  Daphne, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte and Frank . 

In a statement on Wednesday, Warner Bros CEO said, the movie will be available for a 48-hour rental for $19.99.

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,”  Deadline quoted  Sarnoff as saying. 

“We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together,” he said.


Latest News

More From Entertainment