PM Imran's sample for coroanvirus test taken, announces Dr Faisal Sultan

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's sample has been taken to determine whether he has the virus or not.



The focal person, in a video message, shared that sample has been sent to the lab for diagnostics. He added that the results of the tests will be available in a few hours, adding that it will be announced through “official channels”.

On Tuesday the premier's personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had agreed to test for COVID-19.

Dr Sultan said "I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice."

His remarks came during a press conference by the prime minister in which Dr Sultan; Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar; the prime minister's aide on national security, Moeed Yusuf; and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar also briefed the media.

On Tuesday night, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had also confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for the coronavirus.

"Samples for his test will be collected from the Prime Minister Office tomorrow (Wednesday)," she told Geo News anchor Muneeb Farooq in programme Meray Mutabiq.

Awan said that the premier's office "is disinfected daily" while the PM Office is thoroughly disinfected as a whole "every other day".

"There are meetings held there all the time so we are particular about disinfecting the premises," she said.

She said that the prime minister and his family had previously been tested and were cleared.

"Who else was [possibly] affected following Faisal Edhi's visit remains to be determined and for which everyone must be tested," said Awan.

"Faisal Edhi did not have a lengthy conversation with the prime minister. He only handed over a cheque," she added.

Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus

Fears of the PM contracting the coronavirus emerged after Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan's largest charity groups, the Edhi Foundation, tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Geo News, Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment and had insisted on being tested since he had been on the ground working with patients. His family will also undergo tests for the virus as well.

Edhi had traveled to Lahore and then to Islamabad, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated a Rs10 million check on behalf of his organisation.

His family told Geo News, he had insisted on a test and the result of that came positive.

Edhi had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week, and presented a Rs10 million cheque to the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund.