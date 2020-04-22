Shaikh Rashid confident government will take action against those behind sugar, wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the forensic report regarding the sugar and wheat crisis would be released on April 25 and the government would take action against those identified responsible for the crisis.



Talking to the media in the federal capital on Wednesday morning, Rashid said that people would get an excuse to talk against the government if action was not taken against those involved in the food crisis, reaffirming that the government was serious about tackling corruption.

'Inquiry into IPPs to be headed by former judge'



"The report into the corruption related to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) has also been released that has identified powerful individual involved in corruption. The inquiry commission into this case will be headed by a former judge," Rashid informed reporters in Islamabad.

Asked about the prevailing political situation in the country, Rashid predicted that the two months after Ramazan could heat up local politics. "If the situation is handled in the right manner, the government can come out of the situation with a successful outcome," he said.

"There are no internal threats to the government. The government has so far managed the coronavirus lockdown very weel. Prime Minister Imran Khan has no misgivings about the decisions he has made so far related to the virus crisis," the railways minister affirmed.

'Good news for media before Ramazan'



Last week, Rashid said the government should improve its relations with the media and that he was hoping for good news soon. “Give me some time. I have my way of working,” Rasheed said while addressing a ration distribution ceremony for porters at Lahore Railway Station.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan on this issue a day ago and will talk to him tomorrow again,” Rasheed said. “I strongly believe that ties with all the news organisations in the country should be improved just like the government did with a certain local news outlet."

He added there will be good news for the media before Ramazan. On Saturday, the railway minister had said he had advised the prime minister to reconcile with national media in the light of its responsible coverage of the coronavirus situation in the country.