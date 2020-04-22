What was the motive behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s move to LA?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s move to LA was fueled by THIS reason. Photo:CityNews Toronto

Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to LA, reports began flooding in, claiming to know the ‘real’ reason why the couple chose to relocate.

Reportedly they "have been living in a secluded compound” and according to TMZ, Meghan Markle was the true "driving force" behind the couple’s move.

Meghan had a full-time career in Hollywood before her assimilation into the royal family and reports reveal she has a keen interest in getting back into it as soon as the current world crisis is eradicated.

Although the couple have not made their current plans known to the general public as of yet, they seem to be putting in all their efforts to help food delivery services amid the crisis. Last week a report by Town & Country magazine revealed the couple gave £90,000 ($112,000) to Feeding Britain.

"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19," the couple's spokesperson explained.

"They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."