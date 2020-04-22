Kate Middleton’s wholesome letter to London Children’s Hospital has royal fans in awe

Kate Middleton’s wholesome letter to London’s Children’s Hospital has royal fans in awe. Photo: New Idea Magazine

London Children's Hospital has recently taken up the initiative to treat adult COVID-19 patients and in the midst of the chaos they just received a letter of support by their royal patron, Kate Middleton on Monday.

The letter posted to Twitter, stated, "I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London Children's Hospital during this hugely difficult time."

"It is is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances. You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been."

"You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult COVID-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care," she continued.

"Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you."

In the press release, Kensington Palace stated, "Her Royal Highness’s new patronage of Evelina London provides an opportunity to champion the medical professionals working on the front-line in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting children in their early years."

