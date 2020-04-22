A glimpse at a younger, more carefree Queen Elizabeth as she marks 94th birthday

The British royal family shared videos of a more carefree and younger, then Princess Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II may not have had a widely-celebrated 94th birthday this year, but the British royal family is commemorating the monarch by looking back at her life with archive footage.

The official Twitter account of the royal family shared home videos of Her Majesty, with her family from her days of yore, with a more carefree and younger, then Princess Elizabeth.

"Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret,” the tweet read.

Quite a lot of the footage had been shot before she was aware of her future as the crowned head of Britain.

On Tuesday, the Queen spent her birthday at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip while she, for the first time in her 68-year reign, scrapped off her customary formalities including a formal gun salute and a parade.

Instead, the monarch marked her big day in a low-key manner with a virtual party on video conferencing platform Zoom, where she was joined by the rest of the royal family members for the special occasion, including newly-exited members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.