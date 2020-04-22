Naseeruddin Shah thinks he would ‘commit suicide’ if he loses ability to act

Naseeruddin Shah says he would end up committing suicide, if one day he is unable to act

Bollywood’s veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has years of experience under his belt as he has given his all to the profession working with full zest and zeal.

However, the 70-year-old actor believes, if one day he is unable to act, his life’s purpose would be lost and he would end up committing suicide.

During an interview with IANS, Shah said: "I think it is the suspicion that I still have function left to fulfil, I am not done yet as an actor. I still have something to give (to the audience) and I am lucky that people still want to watch me. I am lucky, and also the fact that I love my work, I love acting.”

“There is something about performing. I can't explain the excitement, and I haven't got over it. I think I am obsessed with acting. I think when I wake up tomorrow morning if I am unable to perform, I probably will commit suicide. What is there in life without it?" he added.

The actor, despite reigning over cinema for several decades, still looks at newcomers with a welcoming perspective.

"When I interact with newcomers I have the example of people like Habib Tanvir, Girish Karnad, Om Puri, Shyam Benegal, Satyadev Dubey. When I was a youngster, they were idols for me. When one struggles, encouragement is needed, and these people always guided us.”

“Perhaps it is because of them, even in our darkest days, we stayed hopeful and continued our struggle to become the actors we are. So when I work with new actors and film directors, I try and encourage the story that is worth telling," he said.