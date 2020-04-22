Saif Ali Khan charmed by wife Kareena Kapoor: ‘She always looked like a movie star’

Saif Ali Khan was all praises for Kareena Kapoor choosing to play a supporting role with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is known far and wide as one of the most sought-after stars with fans head over heels for her classy attitude.

However, fans aren’t the only ones charmed by her personality as her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan too stepped forth speaking about the diva during an India Today e-conclave session.

“She always looked like a movie star. When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It’s just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good.”

He was also all praises for his wife choosing to play a supporting role in Udta Punjab with Alia Bhatt, saying she thinks like a Hollywood actor: “Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium.”