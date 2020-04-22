Shah Rukh Khan almost jumped off the balcony when KKR won IPL in 2012

Shah Rukh Khan compared it to his part in Chak De! India to his part as a co-owner of IPL team

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always given his 100 percent in everything he does, whether on the silver screens as an actor or on the cricket field as the co-owner of his Indian Premier League team.

Speaking about the role he plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the megastar compared it to his part in Chak De! India where he gives the iconic 70-minute pep talk to his members.

“I was just hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So, when we won it, it was a vindication of belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the team, which I never would. And I don’t say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and confidence,” Khan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Actually, the first match we won, I was going to jump from my balcony, but I think my kids, I think it was my daughter (Suhana) who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled at home. I have been a sportsman all my life at a very small level, so I have never really given them some Chak De! India kind of lectures. I have never done that,” he added.

He also revealed how India’s former captain Gautam Gambhir was also part of the incident: “He told me when I was at the auction that this is your make or break moment and he will not interfere. I just promised him one thing. I don’t know when it’s going to be, but by the time I leave, whether it’s going to be after 3 years or 6, but by the time I leave this franchise, this franchise will be in a much better position. That’s the promise I made to him.”