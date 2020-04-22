Abhishek Bachchan's magical proposal to Aishwariya Rai on a freezing New York balcony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been reveling in marital bliss for more than a decade now.
In a Twitter post in 2017, the actor opened up about how he proposed to his ladylove, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes"," he wrote.
On the other hand, Aishwarya while speaking during an interview with Filmfare, revealed that the proposal came all of a sudden.
The actress was busy in shooting for film Jodha Akbar when Abhishek popped the big question, “Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’ while Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), gave an excited thumbs up. We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre.”
Shortly after, Aishwarya and Abhishek had a grand wedding at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.
The couple welcomed a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya in November 2011.