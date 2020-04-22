Abhishek Bachchan's magical proposal to Aishwariya Rai on a freezing New York balcony

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been reveling in marital bliss for more than a decade now.

In a Twitter post in 2017, the actor opened up about how he proposed to his ladylove, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes"," he wrote.



On the other hand, Aishwarya while speaking during an interview with Filmfare, revealed that the proposal came all of a sudden.

The actress was busy in shooting for film Jodha Akbar when Abhishek popped the big question, “Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’ while Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), gave an excited thumbs up. We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre.”

Shortly after, Aishwarya and Abhishek had a grand wedding at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai.

The couple welcomed a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya in November 2011.