Kajol reveals she endured painful miscarriage during 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' release

Famed Bollywood actress Kajol recently made a shocking revelation, stating she went through a miscarriage right after she finished shooting for her massive hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The actress said she was pregnant on the sets of the film, and had a painful miscarriage during the release.

"I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day – the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that – it was tough. But eventually it worked out – we had Nysa and Yug and our family’s complete," she told online portal Humans of Bombay.



The actress further revaled how she met the love of her life, husband Ajay Devgn.



"We met 25 years ago, on the set of Hulchul. I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out – he was broodily sitting in a corner. We began talking on sets and became friends.”

She further added, "I was dating someone at the time and so was he...I've even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed - it was understood that we were to be together. it went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!”

The couple was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

