Shah Rukh Khan says he prefers Rajkumar Hirani over Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans during a interesting QnA session on Twitter, wherein he answered their questions about him.

During the session, a fan asked SRK to choose between famed interneational directors Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

“#AskSRK which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan?” the fan inquired.

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the tweet choosing Indian director Rajkumar Hirani instead, “Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? [Raju seems more dear]”



The Zero star's reply gave his fans enough reasons to believe that his next film might be in collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

"When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk," a fan asked.

SRK replied, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made and it’s obvious you all will know.”