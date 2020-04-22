Deepika Padukone receives backlash over collaborating with WHO chief

Deepika Padukone recently announced her collaboration with WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuus, related to the importance of mental health amid coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, the actress received high amount of criticism for her initiative.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their displeasure. “My respect for Deepika has gone down million times. I will no more watch her movies. Sorry but this is my view," wrote a fan.

“How did Ms. Padukone end up with such a bad PR agency. Terribly bad calls for a while now," said another.



On the other hand, Dr Tedros thanked Deepika for her gesture and tweeted, “Thank you @deepikapadkone for your efforts and advocacy on the importance of #mentalhealth during this difficult time of #COVID19 we are all facing. I look forward to our @instagram Live on Thursday. Together!"



On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.