Maya Hawke reveals mother Uma Thurman warned her of Hollywood challenges

Maya Hawke, who featured in Quentin Tarantino's film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' stated that her mother Uma Thurman had warned her about the struggles that actors face in Hollywood.



'The Stranger Things' actress, who won everyone's heart as Robin in the season three of the much-loved Netflix series, revealed that her mother said that 'women face many struggles when they become actors, and being in the public eye comes with its fair share of ups and downs.'

Maya Hawke did not shy away from taking on the challenges that come along the way of becoming a successful actor in Hollywood.

The actress further mentioned that he generation to which her parents belong had it rather easy. Maya says that Hollywood stars back in time used to travel in luxurious cars and lived an ultra glamourous life.



On the contrary, today in the world where social media can make anything viral, and impacts the actor's popularity, it is not easy for anyone to become an actor, and get a chance to star in good projects. The actress also mentions that mother Uma Thurman had stated that being a public figure is not as easy as it looks from the outside.