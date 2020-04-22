Jessica Biel unfazed by Justin Timberlake reconnecting with ex Britney Spears

Jessica Biel is seemingly unfazed by her husband Justin Timberlake reconnecting with his former lover Britney Spears.



While Jessica has no come forth revealing her sentiments, a source close to her told HollywoodLife, “Jessica is totally cool with Justin and Britney’s back and forth on Instagram.”

The insider added, “It was really fun to see people happy about their reconnection.”

“Nothing is going to come from it romantically. Jess is just happy that she puts smiles on people’s faces in this time when smiles are all we need,” the source further stated, talking about the coronavirus pandemic.

The source also added that the former couple has moved on in life with their respective partners.

“Of course Justin has moved on from everything that went down between him and Britney and wishes her nothing but the best. So much time has passed and it’s all water under the bridge at this point,” the insider shared.

“It was so long ago and they were kids and at many different points in their lives. He thought her post was hilarious and thought it was sweet for her to give him a shout out like that,” concluded the source.