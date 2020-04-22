Marvel terminates TV deals with ‘The Punisher’, ‘Helstrom’ showrunners

Hollywood studios and networks are losing millions of dollars due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, two showrunners at Marvel is having its overall deals terminated in an effort to cut costs.

Paul Zbyszewski, who has been working on Marvel’s upcoming Hulu series Helstrom and Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner on The Punisher from Netflix have terminated their overall deals at Marvel Studios.

The most successful studios in Hollywood is being hit hard. After all, Marvel Studios shifted a bunch of their release dates.

The Punisher, which lasted for two seasons, was canceled at Netflix along with the rest of the Marvel shows that were situated at the streaming service, and Lightfoot didn’t seem to have a new show lined up at the studio yet. That’s probably why Marvel chose to end his overall television deal, especially since there won’t be any new shows going into production anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Helstrom is set up at Hulu and appears to still be in the works despite other Marvel shows being canceled at the streamer. However, I can’t imagine Marvel has plans to make it a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That would explain why Zbyszewski’s deal is being axed too. The showrunner’s history with Marvel goes all the way back to the start of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, which will also be ending its tenure at Marvel Studios with the upcoming seventh and final season premiering in May.