Tue Apr 21, 2020
April 21, 2020

Rappers Ice-T and Biz Markie to perform during 'Hip Hop Loves NY' livestream

Tue, Apr 21, 2020

Amid reports  that   African-Americans are dying at a much higher rate than the US population at large, a group of US rappers is due to perform at a livestream event to honor  frontline workers against the coronavirus outbreak.

Ice-T,Biz Markie Chuck D, Nas, Kurtis Blow and Kid N Play are all set to  perform during  “Hip Hop Loves NY” livestream on Thursday.

The event would be hosted by The New York City-based Universal Hip Hop Museum and entertainment company Mass Appeal.

“We can turn the tide in our community,” said rapper Ice-T as data showed that African-Americans are dying at a disproportionately high rate.

“Be like, yo, you ain’t got on your mask. You out here playing around the streets... they say, somebody who has the coronavirus and isn’t telling anybody. That’s like the guy who got bit by a zombie and hides the bite,” he added.

According to a report, African-Americans are dying at a much higher rate than the US population at large.

Reuters reported that Black Americans are more likely to have heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, and less access to healthcare.

