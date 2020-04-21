Salma Hayek colours her face to express solidarity with health workers

Salma Hayek colored her face in rainbow to express solidarity with health workers around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared her picture and said " I painted this rainbow on my face because many people are using rainbows to symbolize unity and hope, and to thank the #NHS and all the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance."

Her post also suggested that she was tagging people as part of an initiative to donate meals to help support families in need.

"For each tagged rainbow @yumi will donate a month’s worth of meals to @FeedingAmerica to help support families in need. “Rainbows in Windows” is a children’s book written by @ariannawrotethis and is illustrated by @karo_oh - it follows the story of a young boy named Amos sheltering at home with his mother.

