KP cabinet ratifies ordinance against hoarding of 32 essential items

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Information Ajmal Wazir said Tuesday the provincial cabinet had ratified an ordinance against the hoarding of 32 essential items amid the coronavirus crisis.

As per the ordinance, anyone found stockpiling 32 basic food items will face a jail term of up to three years and pay a fine of 50% of the goods that were hoarded.

The adviser, in a press conference, also stated that the hoarders can be arrested by the authorities without a warrant.

On Monday, it was reported that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law ministry had finalised a draft of the ordinance to tackle hoarding amid the coronavirus crisis.



The document states that the informant would be rewarded 10% of the funds in the treasury, noting that a special magistrate would hear cases of hoarding. The special magistrate will be bound to rule on the cases under 30 days.

It was also reported that the ordinance would be applicable on protective gear which includes medicines, surgical gloves, masks, and sanitisers, as well as on flour, vegetables, sugar, tea, rice, pulses, and various other items.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan had said the ordinance was aimed at bringing illegal profiteers into the ambit of the law. It would be sent to the governor should it be passed in the cabinet, he added.