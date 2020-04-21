Rohit Shetty facilitates hotels in Mumbai for police officials fighting Coronavirus

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels in Mumbai for on-duty police officials to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic in the city.



It was revealed by the official handle of the police on Twitter.

The Mumbai police tweeted, “#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.”

The police thanked the Sooryavanshi filmmaker saying “We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe.”

Earlier, the Simmba director had donated Rs 5.1 million to support the daily wage workers of the B-town amid the coronavirus lockdown.