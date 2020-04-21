Coronavirus: CM Balochistan says increasing local transmission cases 'worrying'

Twitter

QUETTA: The surge in local transmission coronavirus cases are worrying, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said Tuesday as the country is ramping up efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Chairing a high-level meeting that reviewed the availability of facilities at hospitals in Quetta, the chief minister said that coronavirus had exposed the weaknesses of the health care system and hospitals.

The coronavirus emergency has come to an end and the government will be responsible for every action taken, Khan said.

"There is no system available where the responsible could be held accountable, he lamented, adding: "Rs500 million were approved for oxygen plants for three Quetta hospitals."

"The people who wasted the nation's money will have to answer [...] The success or failure against coronavirus will be of both, the political leadership and the bureaucracy," said the chief minister.

The meeting approved the upgradation of Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital's oxygen plant and also gave a green signal to increase the number of beds at intensive care units.

The secretary health said that coronavirus testing capacity had increased after testing kits and PCR machines were provided, adding that at least 5,000 random tests will be done after two days.

Meanwhile, secretary food noted that wheat will be provided to flour mills from tomorrow.

So far, the country has reported over 9,500 COVID-19 cases with 197 deaths and Punjab leading the other provinces.

Punjab has reported 4,195 cases, Sindh 3,053, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,276, Balochistan 465, Islamabad 185, Gilgit-Baltistan 281, and AJK 50.

Separately, the Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the provincial lockdown was extended till May 5 as the local transmission cases were increasing.

Shahwani warned that if the masses don't follow precautionary measures then the lockdown could be extended.