12 years of sobriety: Fans laud Eminem for being an inspiration

Eminem fans are praising the rapper for quitting alcohol and drugs and being an inspiration for everybody who is struggling with the addition.

Marshall Mathers on Monday marked 12 years since he is sober by sending out a tweet with a motivational caption.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid," he captioned a photo of his rehab badge.



" You’re proof that anything is possible if you work at it. You motivate billions from all over the world who admire you. Kudos to you for fighting for your own life . We love u," a fan replied to the Detroit rapper's tweet.





















