Taapsee Pannu says she is ‘missing the madness’, wants to return to shooting soon

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been treating her fans with throwback photos from self-isolation, on Tuesday, posted behind the scenes photo from her film Manmarziyaan.



Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the Pink actor wrote, “This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations.”

“Need to get back to the chaos soon :),” she further said.

“Btw that’s a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take.”

In the previous post, Taapsee shared a throwback workout video with film director Anurag Kashyap and teased him with the caption.



Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the workout video clip and wrote, “The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together! And some amazing memories on the side too...”

She went on to say “I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

