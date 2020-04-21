Kubra Khan shares a shot of her stressed-out teenage self in throwback post

Kubra Khan shares photo from one of the best times of her life

Kubra Khan looked stunning in her teenage throwback photo, which she shared on Instagram amidst the #MeAt20 challenge and the dazzling picture has won the hearts of fans.



Amidst the #MeAt20 challenge on social media, the Alif star shared her photo from age 16.

Kubra turned to Instagram and posted the dazzling picture. She wrote, “Me at 16. Had just survived GCSE’s... waiting ahead was SixthForm. Twas stressful..”

The actress termed it one of the best times of her life. "#10YearsToday #AsLevels #16SaalKiKubra.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Kubra Khan has been treating the fans with throwback pictures from self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, Kubra shared a photo from her Turkey tour and revealed that she has a fear of water.

She shared a throwback photo from her tour of Turkey and disclosed: “So I love heights I love speed... BUT I have a great... GREAT phobia of deep waters... so this was a huge achievement for me. #EverydayIsAThrowBack.”



