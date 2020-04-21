Serena Williams when asked about ‘best friend' Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t know her’

Serena Williams has got Meghan Markle's back when it comes to keeping her private life away from the public

With Meghan Markle having made the big move from the United Kingdom to the States, many are doing all they can to dig up some info on the newly-exited royals.

However, it looks like her close friends have got her back when it comes to keeping her private life away from the public, as tennis champ Serena Williams just proved.

The athlete was asked about the Duchess of Sussex moving back to Los Angeles, by acclaimed model Naomi Campbell in her web show No Filter with Naomi.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend’s moved to America?” Naomi asked.

Serena was quick to shut down the topic and move ahead, making sure nothing about her close friend gets leaked for the public, especially given her recent legal battle with British tabloids over ‘false’ and ‘invasive’ reporting on her.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Serena cheekily.

However, Naomi was not one to give up easily as she went on to say: “I mean, they’re on the west coast.”

Serena was not having it, as she shut her down once again, saying: “Never seen her. Never heard of her. Don’t know her.”

Serena and Meghan have been close friends for a while now as the tennis player co-hosted the duchess’ baby shower with Amal Clooney, while Meghan too was seen cheering the athlete on at the 2019 US Open last year.







