Shaniera Akram urges people to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, has urged people to stay home to save the lives amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Shaniera, who is in self-isolation with family, turned to Twitter and wrote, “The more you see people out, the faster the virus spreads, the fuller our hospitals get.”

She further said if people did not avoid social distancing there will be a "stricter closure of businesses and the greater our people will suffer besides the longer we will stay locked down.”

She appealed the people to stay home to save lives.

Earlier, she had tweeted “Im hearing of people catching up with friends, many playing cricket on the street, kids at other kids houses, families walking with other families. We are getting frustrated and bored, I get it. But we are in the eye of the storm people, don’t be fooled! #StayInQuarantine.”



