Bigg Boss 14 auditions to start next month?

The auditions for Bigg Boss 14 season will kick start in May and the show will begin in September 2020, Indian media has reported.



According to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 14 will be better as it will open doors for the the commoners with only a few celebrities being part of it.

The auditions for the show will begin in May and it will be aired in September, but uncertainty looms due to coronavirus pandemic.

Indian celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Aalisha Panwar and Jasmin Bhasin are likely be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 13 title was clinched by Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz was the first runner up. The finale of the show was held on February 15, 2020.