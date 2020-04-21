Gauhar Khan was slapped by a man for wearing a short dress while being Muslim

Gauhar Khan was once slapped for wearing a skimpy dress as a Muslim woman

Bollywood celebrities despite enjoying love and adoration from a colossal number of their fans, also have their fair share of crazed individuals giving them flak for every move.

Bollywood star Gauhar Khan would be familiar with the latter lot as well as unearthed reports making rounds show how the actor was once slapped for wearing a skimpy dress.

The incident unrolled back in 2014 when a 24-year-old individual slapped the star during the shooting of a reality TV show India’s Raw Star, for wearing a short dress despite her Islamic faith.

The man was quoted telling Khan that "being a Muslim woman, she should not have worn such a short dress".

He was later taken into custody on the basis of assaulting a woman. A police official told Hindustan Times, then: “A preliminary probe has revealed that someone from the audience started teasing Khan to which she protested. An argument ensued between Gauhar and the man who was teasing her. Things turned ugly when the man suddenly slapped the actor.”