Vicky Kaushal reveals he did ‘Bhoot’ at a time when horror films left him petrified

Vicky Kaushal made his big Bollywood debut with the horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is riding quite high in his acting career now but the start of journey was with something he was not too pleased about.



The Raazi actor made his big Bollywood debut with the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, back when he was horror films left him shaking like a leaf.

The film encircles the tale of young shipping officer named Prithvi who is in the middle of dealing with personal loss and ends up delving into the mystery of a haunted ship.

Speaking about the film, the actor was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear.”

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

The film, where he starred with Bhumi Pednekar and Anshutosh Rana performed abysmally at the box office.