John Abraham lauds ‘Covid-19 warriors’: ‘They are all real-life superheroes’

John Abraham has been making headlines over the poem that he recited, titled Mera Bharat Mahan

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world, many celebrities are using their voices to raise awareness about the disease while lauding those on the front lines.

Bollywood actor John Abraham is joining the list as he recently turned to his Instagram to sing praises for the ‘Covid warriors.’

“The police, Army, medical professionals and all of them, these are your Covid warriors, like they call them, who are actually risking their lives, specially the medics, wardboys. They all are the real-life superheroes. Situations bring out unlikely heroes, and this pandemic has brought up probably the likeliest ones, that’s the people in the medical profession,” he said in a video.

The actor has been making headlines over the poem that he recited, titled Mera Bharat Mahan: “The credit goes to Milap (Milan Zaveri, director), he penned and WhatsApped it to me, I said ‘this is beautiful’, he just wanted me to recite it. It took me a couple of minutes, as it spreads the message of positivity in today’s world, which is full of negativity and hatred. I think it’s good to have something that’s positive and not controversial, still Indian at heart, which people will relate to. It will probably foster unity somewhere.”

