Trump going to 'temporarily suspend immigration into US'

The battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic got more intense as US President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

The announcement from the US president came as the death toll from the COVID-19 disease, which he termed as 'Invisible Enemy', exceeded 42,000 on Monday.

The country has by far the world's highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.

The pneumonic pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the US economy, as a result, it has ground to a standstill with more than 22 million people left applying for unemployment benefits in the last month.