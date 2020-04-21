Shah Rukh Khan answers when he will quit acting after recent flops

Shah Rukh Khan left the internet rolling on floor over a question addressed towards his recent flops

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan despite not doing any films of late, has his popularity only surging through the skies.

The actor recently left fans in fits over his witty takes to their questions on Twitter but one particular that left the internet rolling on the floor was addressed towards his recent flops.

“Decline is inevitable in a life cycle. When/how do u know its right time to change careers/call quits if u are a superstar?? #asksrk,” the fan asked.

Responding to the Twitter user, Shah Rukh Khan replied: “Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately...”

Other eager fans were also curious about what he has planned next for his career, to which the star said: “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made...and it’s obvious you all will know."

For the unversed, the actor had last starred in Zero by Aanand L Rai alongside Anuskha Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. The film had received an abysmal response at the box office, after which Khan has been on an indefinite hiatus.