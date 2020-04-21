close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
April 21, 2020

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pack on PDA making relationship Instagram official

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have made their relationship Instagram official, with the former wishing a very happy birthday in a heartwarming post. 

 The actress shared a beautiful PDA-filled picture with the Indian cricket ace on the ocassion of his 28th birthday.

“Happy birthday, my person”, Athiya wrote with a heart emoji. 

The picture caption caught immense attention from the fans, who gushed over the two finally making their relationship public. 

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday, my person @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Meanwhile, Athiya’s father Suneil Shetty  was asked about the duo dating each other. 

“I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?" Suneil had said. 

