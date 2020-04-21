Disha Patani wins hearts with latest dance video: WATCH

Disha Patani is keeping her fans entertained to the max during quarantine, with her latest dance video going viral.



The actress took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen slaying some killer dance moves on some of Beyonce's most popular songs.

Disha's video is breaking the internet ever since, with fans gushing over her exceptional dancing skills.

Check out the video here

On the work front, Disha will be soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Salman Khan.

The shooting of the film got stalled after the Indian government announced lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

