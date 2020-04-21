Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after horrific coronavirus diagnosis

Famed Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated as he continues to live another day after being diagnosed with coronavirus



The 41-year-old is on a ventilator currently and is in dire need of a surgery to fox a blood flow issue, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

“We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically we’ve had issues in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything. So they had him on blood thinners for the clotting,” Amanda said.

She added, “Unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. So we took him off the blood thinners. But that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today.”

Amanda said that her husband may never walk again.

Nick, after being infected with coronavirus, has been sedated for the last 18 days and is in ICU at the hospital.