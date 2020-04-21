close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 21, 2020

Brad Pitt becomes weatherman on John Krasinski’s YouTube show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 21, 2020

John Krasinski's YouTube series 'Some Good News' has been pulling in Hollywood A-listers, including Brad Pitt - who made a special appearance at the show.

The 56-year-old actor delighted fans, showing up for a brief cameo as a laidback meteorologist on Sunday’s episode of 'Some Good News'.

"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?” The Office star asked.

The show then cut to Pitt wearing a green sweater and paperboy cap while sticking his head outside.

“Looks … Ah, pretty good. Yeah,” he said, before the camera reverts quickly back to Krasinski.

Other guests on this week’s episode included the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper. The show was conceived by Krasinski to share fun and uplifting stories during the coronavirus pandemic. In previous episodes, he’s reunited with his “Office” co-star Steve Carell and surprised a girl with a “Hamilton” performance from the show’s original cast.

Latest News

More From Entertainment