Brad Pitt becomes weatherman on John Krasinski’s YouTube show

John Krasinski's YouTube series 'Some Good News' has been pulling in Hollywood A-listers, including Brad Pitt - who made a special appearance at the show.

The 56-year-old actor delighted fans, showing up for a brief cameo as a laidback meteorologist on Sunday’s episode of 'Some Good News'.

"We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?” The Office star asked.

The show then cut to Pitt wearing a green sweater and paperboy cap while sticking his head outside.

“Looks … Ah, pretty good. Yeah,” he said, before the camera reverts quickly back to Krasinski.

Other guests on this week’s episode included the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper. The show was conceived by Krasinski to share fun and uplifting stories during the coronavirus pandemic. In previous episodes, he’s reunited with his “Office” co-star Steve Carell and surprised a girl with a “Hamilton” performance from the show’s original cast.