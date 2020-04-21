Jennifer Aniston, who gives great importance to her friends, made Kate Hudson feel special on her 41st birthday, posting a series of snaps on social media to celebrate her auspicious occasion.



The adorable pictures seem to be from the 'Friends' star's 50th birthday party last year, in which Aniston and Hudson can be seen enjoying with friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

The photos, shared on her Instagram Story, show the trio in a series of fun poses, with Hudson and Aniston, 51, in the front of the shot while Paltrow, 47, hangs back and hugs them tight from behind.

“Happy birthday @katehudson,” Aniston wrote next to the pictures. “Sending you lots of love and [cocktail drink emoji]. Wish I could squeeze you today.”

Aside from birthday wishes from pals, Hudson was also treated to a surprise visit from her loved ones, who staged a socially-distant car parade in front of her Los Angeles home.

“Oh my god, I love you!” Hudson said on her Instagram Stories as she took in the dive-by.

“A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried,” she wrote atop the shared video.