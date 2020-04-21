Cody Simpson opens up about marriage plans with Miley Cyrus, talks about ex Gigi Hadid

Cody Simpson talked about his current and former love life in a candid interview with Sydney Morning Herald, wherein he also revealed interesting details about his future plans with Miley Cyrus.

Calling the women in his life ‘inspiring’, Cody said, “I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don’t want to disappoint Mum or my grandmothers. They’ve shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human.”

When asked about his relationship with the former Disney star, Cody added, “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

It was only recently that Cody and Miley adopted a puppy together, giving fans plausible reasons to believe that the two are ready to take the plunge in their relationship.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life,” he said, revealing that some of his poems “might be about her.”

“I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that,” Cody admitted. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

On the other hand, the singer also talked about ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, saying, “I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals.”