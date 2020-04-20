‘Going public’ will only make the situation worse, Prince Harry told Meghan's father before royal wedding

On the eve of his wedding with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sent multiple messages to his then future father-in-law Thomas Markle to persuade him to stop talking to the media.

According to The Guardian, a string of text messages sent on the eve of the royal marriage are part of the court documents filed at the London's High Court.



The newspaper reported that Harry blamed the media for the collapse of his father-in-law's relationship with the royal couple.

He tried to approach Markle in the days before his wedding with Meghan in 2018.

The Guardian reported that Thomas Markle had been expected to walk his daughter down the aisle in the ceremony at Windsor Palace, and was revealed by the Mail on Sunday to have helped stage paparazzi pictures of himself preparing for the wedding.

One on the texts sent by Harry read: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

In another he said, “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.”