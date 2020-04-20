Taapsee Pannu shares workout video with film director Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback workout video with film director Anurag Kashyap and teased him with the caption.



Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the workout video clip and wrote, “The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together! And some amazing memories on the side too...”

She went on to say “I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Commenting on the post, the film director said “Tum bahut hi kharaab ho... (You are so bad)"



On Saturday, Taapsee uploaded a throwback video wherein she could be seen celebrating her birthday during the screening of her film.