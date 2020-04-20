Taapsee Pannu shares workout video with film director Anurag Kashyap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback workout video with film director Anurag Kashyap and teased him with the caption.
Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the workout video clip and wrote, “The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together! And some amazing memories on the side too...”
She went on to say “I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”
Commenting on the post, the film director said “Tum bahut hi kharaab ho... (You are so bad)"
On Saturday, Taapsee uploaded a throwback video wherein she could be seen celebrating her birthday during the screening of her film.