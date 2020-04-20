FM Qureshi speaks to UAE counterpart, thanks him for releasing 400 Pakistani prisoners

FM Qureshi thanks UAE' counterpart for supporting Pakistan in the COVID-19 battle. — Twitter/Files

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and appreciated his country's support for Pakistan in tackling coronavirus as well as releasing 400 Pakistani prisoners and for their repatriation.

The Foreign Office, in a press release, said: "While exchanging views on the global outbreak of COVID-19, the two foreign ministers agreed on the importance of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly address the challenges."

FM Qureshi apprised Nahyan about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan and the steps being taken to stem the disease. He also informed him of the efforts being made by the government for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from the UAE to Pakistan, the statement said.

According to the statement, Qureshi informed his counterpart about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief,’ underscoring the need to enable developing countries to save precious lives and shore up economies.



He said that the recent G20 announcement on debt services suspension would help create fiscal space for developing countries.

The Foreign Minister also shared his concerns on the sinister campaign in India demonising the Indian Muslims in the context of coronavirus, the statement said.

The UAE's foreign minister thanked Qureshi for his call and appreciated the response of the Pakistan government in tackling the pandemic.

Nahyan highlighted efforts of the UAE government in controlling the pandemic, including during the month of Ramazan.

He also underscored that concrete steps would be required globally to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economies. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact for collaboration in efforts to contain the pandemic and other related matters, the statement added.

Pakistan begins evacuating citizens

The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 227 stranded Pakistanis from UAE left for Islamabad on Saturday evening, Pakistan’s consulate general in Dubai said in a Twitter post.



It would take more than 40 days to complete the evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates, a senior diplomat estimated according to the current repatriation plan of government of Pakistan.

“Around 800 Pakistanis per day would be repatriated from different airports of the emirates through Pakistan’s airlines as well as international airlines”, senior diplomat informed The News on Wednesday.

More than 35,000 stranded Pakistanis including 20,000 jobless and visitors have registered with the Pakistani missions in the UAE seeking to go back home.

Ironically, only one plane is being arranged to repatriate such a huge number of stranded Pakistanis even after numerous requests by the UAE government.

Many stranded Pakistanis in Dubai are surprised to know that only one flight is coming to bring them back after several appeals lodged with the government of Pakistan via Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai.