Prince Philip expresses gratitude to essential workers amid coronavirus pandemic





Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has expressed gratitude to everyone who is carrying out essential work as the UK battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The prince on Monday issued a statement in which he recognised the vital and urgent work during the global pandemic.

"The Royal Family" official Twitter account said that the prince is affiliated to over 750 organisations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors, which have responded to the outbreak.

Here's Prince Philip's complete message:



"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working on food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

