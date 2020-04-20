KP proposes three years in jail for stockpilers in anti-hoarding ordinance draft

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law ministry has proposed three years in jail for stockpilers in an anti-hoarding ordinance drafted to tackle artificial shortages amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to the KP law ministry's draft, those involved in hoarding would also be liable to pay as fines 50% of the value of items recovered.



The informant would be rewarded 10% of the funds in the Treasury, the document added, noting that a special magistrate would hear cases of hoarding. The special magistrate would be bound to rule on the cases under 30 days.



The proposed ordinance would be applicable on protective gear, including medicines, surgical gloves, masks, and sanitisers, as well as on flour, vegetables, sugar, tea, rice, pulses, and various other items.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan said the ordinance was aimed at bringing illegal profiteers into the ambit of law. It would be sent to the governor should it be passed in the cabinet, he added.

The minister added that the ordinance would be applicable on 32 items in total.