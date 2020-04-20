COVID-19: Increasing number of footballers struggling with depression

AFP

PARIS: More professional footballers are struggling with anxiety and depression after the coronavirus suspended the sport, according to a report by global players´ union FIFPro released on Monday.

FIFPro surveyed 1,602 players across 16 countries, including England, Scotland, France, Australia, and the United States, with 468 female players featured in the study.

It found that 13 percent of male players surveyed, and 22 percent of female players, reported symptoms of depression. Close to one in five of both male and female players reported symptoms of anxiety.

"In football, suddenly young men and women athletes are having to cope with social isolation, a suspension of their working lives and doubts about their future," said Vincent Gouttebarge, a French former player who is FIFPro´s chief medical officer.

While many countries have gone into strict lockdowns in attempts to slow the spread of Covid-19, Gouttebarge pointed out that many professional footballers live in foreign countries without family, and in many cases suffer added anxiety because of being on short-term contracts.