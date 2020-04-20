close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
World

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Meghan Markle is suing British tabloid for harassing her father

World

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020

Meghan Markle has approached London's High Court through her lawyers again a  newspaper.

According to Reuters, the  Duchess of Sussex is suing   Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

The report said she has accused the tabloid media of harassing and manipulating her father.

Meghan stated that the reporting by tabloid media led to a rift between them.

The news agency reported that in the document to the High Court ahead of a hearing on Friday, Meghan’s lawyers said tabloid newspapers, particularly the Mail, had harassed and humiliated her father, contributed towards a fallout between them, and misquoted from the letter she sent him.


