PM Imran to appeal for Corona Relief Fund donations on Geo News telethons: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would make an appearance on Geo News' telethons later this week to collect donations from the public for the PM's Corona Relief Fund.

"Preparations for the biggest telethon in history have entered the final stages," Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, adding that the premier would make the appeal at 4pm, on April 23.



"People will be able to watch live broadcast of the telethon on Geo Entertainment and Geo Kahani," he noted, adding that Pakistanis around the world were invited to participate.

A large number of philanthropists and humanitarians would be part of the telethon, the senator said, adding that the donations would be made to the account existing in Karachi branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The PTI leader added that overseas Pakistanis would also contribute generously to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.