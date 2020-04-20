Kareena, Karishma Kapoor extend birthday wishes to mom Babita

Bollywood stars Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have extended love and birthday wishes to mom Babita Kapoor, who turned 73 today.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her parents and wrote a beautiful caption, “Happy Birthday Queen” with heart emojis.

Karishma also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a throwback photo with mother and sister from one of their vacations together.



Karishma who is in self-isolation and missing mother penned down a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending ur birthday with you...”