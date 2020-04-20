close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Kareena, Karishma Kapoor extend birthday wishes to mom Babita

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020
Kareena, Karishma Kapoor extend birthday wishes to mom Babita

Bollywood stars Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have extended love and birthday wishes to mom Babita Kapoor, who turned 73 today.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her parents and wrote a beautiful caption, “Happy Birthday Queen” with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Queen ️️️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Karishma also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a throwback photo with mother and sister from one of their vacations together.

Karishma who is in self-isolation and missing mother penned down a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending ur birthday with you...”

Latest News

More From Bollywood