Prince Harry immensely feels ‘under pressure’ by the public

Prince Harry’s move from to the US has been followed by the increased pressure of an incurable genetic condition as he suffers from male pattern baldness which has been passed down through the royal family’s generations.

According to speculations, the pressure the prince is facing is due to public scrutiny. Spencer Stevenson from SpexHair.com explained the situation by stating that due to Meghan’s glamorous popularity, Prince Harry will have to work a lot harder to maintain his appearance as well.

During an interview with Express, Stevenson stated, "Obviously with Meghan Markle who is stunning and a princess and on the front of every mainstream, female publication for being incredibly attractive and glamourous. I can only imagine that's put additional pressure on Harry to keep up appearances with his own physical appearance, definitely."

A royal expert weighed in on the situation, stating that his hair loss is not caused by the stress of any kind, but is merely from genetic predispositions, the same as Prince William.